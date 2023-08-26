All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|80
|48
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|39-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|78
|52
|.600
|3
|+6
|7-3
|L-1
|43-23
|35-29
|Toronto
|70
|59
|.543
|10½
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|32-28
|38-31
|Boston
|68
|61
|.527
|12½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-29
|33-32
|New York
|62
|66
|.484
|18
|9
|2-8
|W-1
|36-33
|26-33
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|.519
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-26
|29-36
|Cleveland
|61
|68
|.473
|6
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-33
|28-35
|Detroit
|59
|69
|.461
|7½
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|28-35
|31-34
|Chicago
|50
|79
|.388
|17
|21½
|3-7
|L-2
|26-37
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|89
|.315
|26½
|31
|2-8
|L-1
|23-40
|18-49
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|72
|56
|.563
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|35-28
|37-28
|Texas
|72
|56
|.563
|_
|+1
|2-8
|L-8
|42-24
|30-32
|Houston
|72
|58
|.554
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|35-31
|37-27
|Los Angeles
|62
|67
|.481
|10½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-33
|30-34
|Oakland
|38
|91
|.295
|34½
|33½
|5-5
|W-2
|20-45
|18-46
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|83
|44
|.654
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|44-22
|39-22
|Philadelphia
|70
|58
|.547
|13½
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|37-25
|33-33
|Miami
|65
|64
|.504
|19
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|37-28
|28-36
|Washington
|60
|69
|.465
|24
|7½
|7-3
|W-2
|29-36
|31-33
|New York
|59
|70
|.457
|25
|8½
|5-5
|L-3
|31-29
|28-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|71
|57
|.555
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|36-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|67
|61
|.523
|4
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|32-31
|Cincinnati
|67
|63
|.515
|5
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|31-34
|36-29
|Pittsburgh
|58
|71
|.450
|13½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|32-34
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|73
|.434
|15½
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-37
|28-36
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|79
|48
|.622
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|43-21
|36-27
|Arizona
|68
|61
|.527
|12
|+½
|9-1
|W-6
|34-31
|34-30
|San Francisco
|66
|62
|.516
|13½
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|35-29
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|68
|.473
|19
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-33
|26-35
|Colorado
|48
|80
|.375
|31½
|19
|3-7
|L-5
|28-33
|20-47
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Houston 1
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2
Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 12, Texas 2
Seattle 7, Kansas City 5
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 1:37 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-6) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Washington 7, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-8), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Williams 6-7) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 10-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
