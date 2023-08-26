On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
80
48
.625
_
_
7-3
W-3
39-24
41-24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 80 48 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-3 39-24 41-24
Tampa Bay 78 52 .600 3 +6 7-3 L-1 43-23 35-29
Toronto 70 59 .543 10½ 5-5 L-3 32-28 38-31
Boston 68 61 .527 12½ 5-5 L-1 35-29 33-32
New York 62 66 .484 18 9 2-8 W-1 36-33 26-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 67 62 .519 _ _ 6-4 W-2 38-26 29-36
Cleveland 61 68 .473 6 10½ 4-6 W-1 33-33 28-35
Detroit 59 69 .461 12 6-4 W-1 28-35 31-34
Chicago 50 79 .388 17 21½ 3-7 L-2 26-37 24-42
Kansas City 41 89 .315 26½ 31 2-8 L-1 23-40 18-49

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 72 56 .563 _ _ 9-1 W-1 35-28 37-28
Texas 72 56 .563 _ +1 2-8 L-8 42-24 30-32
Houston 72 58 .554 1 _ 4-6 L-3 35-31 37-27
Los Angeles 62 67 .481 10½ 3-7 W-1 32-33 30-34
Oakland 38 91 .295 34½ 33½ 5-5 W-2 20-45 18-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 83 44 .654 _ _ 8-2 W-3 44-22 39-22
Philadelphia 70 58 .547 13½ +3 5-5 W-1 37-25 33-33
Miami 65 64 .504 19 3-7 L-2 37-28 28-36
Washington 60 69 .465 24 7-3 W-2 29-36 31-33
New York 59 70 .457 25 5-5 L-3 31-29 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 71 57 .555 _ _ 7-3 W-6 36-27 35-30
Chicago 67 61 .523 4 _ 6-4 L-1 35-30 32-31
Cincinnati 67 63 .515 5 1 5-5 L-2 31-34 36-29
Pittsburgh 58 71 .450 13½ 5-5 W-1 32-34 26-37
St. Louis 56 73 .434 15½ 11½ 3-7 L-1 28-37 28-36

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 79 48 .622 _ _ 8-2 W-3 43-21 36-27
Arizona 68 61 .527 12 9-1 W-6 34-31 34-30
San Francisco 66 62 .516 13½ 1 3-7 L-1 35-29 31-33
San Diego 61 68 .473 19 5-5 L-1 35-33 26-35
Colorado 48 80 .375 31½ 19 3-7 L-5 28-33 20-47

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Houston 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 12, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Kansas City 5

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-6) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Washington 7, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-7) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 10-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories