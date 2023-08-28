All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
Baltimore
81
49
.623
_
_
7-3
L-1
40-25
41-24
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|81
|49
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-25
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|.606
|2
|+6
|8-2
|W-2
|45-23
|35-29
|Toronto
|71
|60
|.542
|10½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|33-29
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|62
|.527
|12½
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|36-30
|33-32
|New York
|62
|68
|.477
|19
|11
|2-8
|L-2
|36-33
|26-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|68
|63
|.519
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|39-27
|29-36
|Cleveland
|62
|69
|.473
|6
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-33
|29-36
|Detroit
|59
|71
|.454
|8½
|14
|5-5
|L-2
|28-37
|31-34
|Chicago
|52
|79
|.397
|16
|21½
|4-6
|W-2
|28-37
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|91
|.311
|27½
|33
|2-8
|L-3
|23-40
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|74
|56
|.569
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|37-28
|37-28
|Texas
|73
|57
|.562
|1
|_
|1-9
|L-1
|42-24
|31-33
|Houston
|74
|58
|.561
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|35-31
|39-27
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|11½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-33
|31-35
|Oakland
|38
|93
|.290
|36½
|35½
|4-6
|L-2
|20-45
|18-48
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|84
|45
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|44-22
|40-23
|Philadelphia
|72
|58
|.554
|12½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-3
|39-25
|33-33
|Miami
|66
|65
|.504
|19
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|38-29
|28-36
|Washington
|61
|70
|.466
|24
|8
|7-3
|L-1
|29-36
|32-34
|New York
|60
|71
|.458
|25
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|32-30
|28-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|73
|57
|.562
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|38-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|4
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|35-30
|34-31
|Cincinnati
|68
|64
|.515
|6
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-34
|37-30
|Pittsburgh
|58
|73
|.443
|15½
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|32-36
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|75
|.427
|17½
|13
|2-8
|L-3
|28-37
|28-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|80
|49
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|43-21
|37-28
|Arizona
|69
|62
|.527
|12
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|35-32
|34-30
|San Francisco
|67
|63
|.515
|13½
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-30
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|70
|.466
|20
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|35-33
|26-37
|Colorado
|49
|81
|.377
|31½
|19½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-33
|21-48
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1
Houston 17, Detroit 4
Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings
Seattle 3, Kansas City 2
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2
Miami 2, Washington 1
Colorado 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4
Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
