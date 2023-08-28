On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2023 10:01 am
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
81
49
.623
_
_
7-3
L-1
40-25
41-24

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 81 49 .623 _ _ 7-3 L-1 40-25 41-24
Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 2 +6 8-2 W-2 45-23 35-29
Toronto 71 60 .542 10½ 4-6 L-1 33-29 38-31
Boston 69 62 .527 12½ 6-4 L-1 36-30 33-32
New York 62 68 .477 19 11 2-8 L-2 36-33 26-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 68 63 .519 _ _ 5-5 W-1 39-27 29-36
Cleveland 62 69 .473 6 11½ 4-6 W-1 33-33 29-36
Detroit 59 71 .454 14 5-5 L-2 28-37 31-34
Chicago 52 79 .397 16 21½ 4-6 W-2 28-37 24-42
Kansas City 41 91 .311 27½ 33 2-8 L-3 23-40 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 74 56 .569 _ _ 9-1 W-3 37-28 37-28
Texas 73 57 .562 1 _ 1-9 L-1 42-24 31-33
Houston 74 58 .561 1 _ 4-6 W-2 35-31 39-27
Los Angeles 63 68 .481 11½ 10½ 4-6 L-1 32-33 31-35
Oakland 38 93 .290 36½ 35½ 4-6 L-2 20-45 18-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 84 45 .651 _ _ 7-3 L-1 44-22 40-23
Philadelphia 72 58 .554 12½ +3½ 7-3 W-3 39-25 33-33
Miami 66 65 .504 19 3 3-7 W-1 38-29 28-36
Washington 61 70 .466 24 8 7-3 L-1 29-36 32-34
New York 60 71 .458 25 9 5-5 W-1 32-30 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 73 57 .562 _ _ 8-2 W-8 38-27 35-30
Chicago 69 61 .531 4 7-3 W-2 35-30 34-31
Cincinnati 68 64 .515 6 5-5 L-1 31-34 37-30
Pittsburgh 58 73 .443 15½ 11 4-6 L-2 32-36 26-37
St. Louis 56 75 .427 17½ 13 2-8 L-3 28-37 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 80 49 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-1 43-21 37-28
Arizona 69 62 .527 12 _ 8-2 W-1 35-32 34-30
San Francisco 67 63 .515 13½ 3-7 W-1 36-30 31-33
San Diego 61 70 .466 20 8 3-7 L-3 35-33 26-37
Colorado 49 81 .377 31½ 19½ 3-7 W-1 28-33 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1

Houston 17, Detroit 4

Cleveland 10, Toronto 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 7, Texas 6, 13 innings

Seattle 3, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-3) at Boston (Bello 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-5) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Seattle (Kirby 10-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Miami 2, Washington 1

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 10, San Diego 6

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 8, Atlanta 5

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3) at Miami (Alcantara 6-11), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-10) at Toronto (Berríos 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 5-6) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-10) at Colorado (Lambert 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

