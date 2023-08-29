On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 82 49 .626 _ _ 8-2 W-1 41-25 41-24
Tampa Bay 80 52 .606 +5½ 8-2 W-2 45-23 35-29
Toronto 72 60 .545 10½ 5-5 W-1 34-29 38-31
Boston 69 63 .523 13½ 5-5 L-2 36-31 33-32
New York 63 68 .481 19 11 3-7 W-1 36-33 27-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 69 63 .523 _ _ 6-4 W-2 40-27 29-36
Cleveland 62 70 .470 7 12½ 4-6 L-1 33-33 29-37
Detroit 59 72 .450 15 4-6 L-3 28-38 31-34
Chicago 52 80 .394 17 22½ 4-6 L-1 28-37 24-43
Kansas City 41 92 .308 28½ 34 2-8 L-4 23-41 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 75 56 .573 _ _ 9-1 W-4 38-28 37-28
Texas 74 57 .565 1 _ 2-8 W-1 42-24 32-33
Houston 75 58 .564 1 _ 5-5 W-3 35-31 40-27
Los Angeles 63 69 .477 12½ 11½ 3-7 L-2 32-33 31-36
Oakland 38 94 .288 37½ 36½ 4-6 L-3 20-45 18-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 85 45 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 44-22 41-23
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 12½ +4½ 7-3 W-4 40-25 33-33
Miami 66 65 .504 19½ 3-7 W-1 38-29 28-36
Washington 61 71 .462 25 8 6-4 L-2 29-36 32-35
New York 60 72 .455 26 9 4-6 L-1 32-31 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 57 .565 _ _ 9-1 W-9 38-27 36-30
Chicago 69 62 .527 5 7-3 L-1 35-31 34-31
Cincinnati 68 65 .511 7 4-6 L-2 31-34 37-31
Pittsburgh 59 73 .447 15½ 10 5-5 W-1 32-36 27-37
St. Louis 56 76 .424 18½ 13 2-8 L-4 28-38 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 81 49 .623 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-21 37-28
Arizona 69 63 .523 13 _ 7-3 L-1 35-32 34-31
San Francisco 68 63 .519 13½ ½ 4-6 W-2 37-30 31-33
San Diego 62 70 .470 20 7 4-6 W-1 35-33 27-37
Colorado 49 82 .374 32½ 19½ 3-7 L-1 28-34 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 13, Boston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 0

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 14, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

