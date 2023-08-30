On Air: On DoD
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 30, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 83 49 .629 _ _ 8-2 W-2 42-25 41-24
Tampa Bay 81 52 .609 +5½ 8-2 W-3 45-23 36-29
Toronto 72 61 .541 11½ 5-5 L-1 34-30 38-31
Boston 69 64 .519 14½ 4-6 L-3 36-32 33-32
New York 64 68 .485 19 11 4-6 W-2 36-33 28-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 69 64 .519 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-28 29-36
Cleveland 63 70 .474 6 12½ 4-6 W-1 33-33 30-37
Detroit 59 73 .447 16 4-6 L-4 28-39 31-34
Chicago 52 81 .391 17 23½ 4-6 L-2 28-37 24-44
Kansas City 41 93 .306 28½ 35 1-9 L-5 23-42 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 75 57 .568 _ _ 8-2 L-1 38-29 37-28
Texas 75 57 .568 _ _ 3-7 W-2 42-24 33-33
Houston 76 58 .567 _ _ 6-4 W-4 35-31 41-27
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 12½ 12½ 3-7 L-3 32-33 31-37
Oakland 39 94 .293 36½ 36½ 5-5 W-1 20-45 19-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 86 45 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-22 42-23
Philadelphia 74 58 .561 12½ +5 8-2 W-5 41-25 33-33
Miami 66 66 .500 20½ 3 3-7 L-1 38-30 28-36
Washington 62 71 .466 25 6-4 W-1 29-36 33-35
New York 60 73 .451 27 3-7 L-2 32-32 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 58 .561 _ _ 9-1 L-1 38-27 36-31
Chicago 70 62 .530 4 +1 7-3 W-1 36-31 34-31
Cincinnati 68 66 .507 7 2 4-6 L-3 31-34 37-32
Pittsburgh 60 73 .451 14½ 5-5 W-2 32-36 28-37
St. Louis 57 76 .429 17½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 29-38 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 82 49 .626 _ _ 8-2 W-3 45-21 37-28
San Francisco 69 63 .523 13½ _ 5-5 W-3 38-30 31-33
Arizona 69 64 .519 14 ½ 7-3 L-2 35-32 34-32
San Diego 62 71 .466 21 3-7 L-1 35-33 27-38
Colorado 49 83 .371 33½ 20 2-8 L-2 28-35 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Houston 6, Boston 2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories