All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-26 41-24 Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½ +6½ 8-2 W-4 45-23 37-29 Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ 2½ 5-5 W-1 35-30 38-31 Boston 69 65 .515 14½ 6½ 3-7 L-4 36-33 33-32 New York 65 68 .489 18 10 5-5 W-3 36-33 29-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ _ 5-5 L-2 40-29 29-36 Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 11½ 5-5 W-2 33-33 31-37 Detroit 59 74 .444 9½ 16 3-7 L-5 28-40 31-34 Chicago 53 81 .396 16 22½ 4-6 W-1 28-37 25-44 Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½ 35 1-9 L-6 23-43 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Seattle 76 57 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-29 37-28 Houston 77 58 .570 _ +1 7-3 W-5 35-31 42-27 Texas 75 58 .564 1 _ 3-7 L-1 42-24 33-34 Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 32-33 32-37 Oakland 39 95 .291 37½ 36½ 5-5 L-1 20-45 19-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 87 45 .659 _ _ 7-3 W-3 44-22 43-23 Philadelphia 74 59 .556 13½ +5 7-3 L-1 41-26 33-33 Miami 66 67 .496 21½ 3 2-8 L-2 38-31 28-36 Washington 62 72 .463 26 7½ 6-4 L-1 29-36 33-36 New York 61 73 .455 27 8½ 3-7 W-1 33-32 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ _ 8-2 L-2 38-27 36-32 Chicago 71 62 .534 3 +2 7-3 W-2 37-31 34-31 Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 1 5-5 W-1 31-34 38-32 Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ 8½ 6-4 W-3 32-36 29-37 St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½ 11½ 4-6 W-2 30-38 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 83 49 .629 _ _ 8-2 W-4 46-21 37-28 San Francisco 69 64 .519 14½ _ 5-5 L-1 38-31 31-33 Arizona 69 65 .515 15 ½ 6-4 L-3 35-32 34-33 San Diego 62 72 .463 22 7½ 3-7 L-2 35-33 27-39 Colorado 49 84 .368 34½ 20 1-9 L-3 28-36 21-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

