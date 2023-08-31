On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-26 41-24
Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 +6½ 8-2 W-4 45-23 37-29
Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ 5-5 W-1 35-30 38-31
Boston 69 65 .515 14½ 3-7 L-4 36-33 33-32
New York 65 68 .489 18 10 5-5 W-3 36-33 29-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ _ 5-5 L-2 40-29 29-36
Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 11½ 5-5 W-2 33-33 31-37
Detroit 59 74 .444 16 3-7 L-5 28-40 31-34
Chicago 53 81 .396 16 22½ 4-6 W-1 28-37 25-44
Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½ 35 1-9 L-6 23-43 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 76 57 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-29 37-28
Houston 77 58 .570 _ +1 7-3 W-5 35-31 42-27
Texas 75 58 .564 1 _ 3-7 L-1 42-24 33-34
Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 32-33 32-37
Oakland 39 95 .291 37½ 36½ 5-5 L-1 20-45 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 87 45 .659 _ _ 7-3 W-3 44-22 43-23
Philadelphia 74 59 .556 13½ +5 7-3 L-1 41-26 33-33
Miami 66 67 .496 21½ 3 2-8 L-2 38-31 28-36
Washington 62 72 .463 26 6-4 L-1 29-36 33-36
New York 61 73 .455 27 3-7 W-1 33-32 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ _ 8-2 L-2 38-27 36-32
Chicago 71 62 .534 3 +2 7-3 W-2 37-31 34-31
Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 1 5-5 W-1 31-34 38-32
Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ 6-4 W-3 32-36 29-37
St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½ 11½ 4-6 W-2 30-38 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 83 49 .629 _ _ 8-2 W-4 46-21 37-28
San Francisco 69 64 .519 14½ _ 5-5 L-1 38-31 31-33
Arizona 69 65 .515 15 ½ 6-4 L-3 35-32 34-33
San Diego 62 72 .463 22 3-7 L-2 35-33 27-39
Colorado 49 84 .368 34½ 20 1-9 L-3 28-36 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories