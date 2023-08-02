On Air: Inside the IC with Justin Doubleday
Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

The Associated Press
August 2, 2023 3:57 am
Baltimore Orioles (66-41, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-49, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.21 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (8-3, 3.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto has a 29-23 record in home games and a 59-49 record overall. The Blue Jays are 45-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 34-20 record on the road and a 66-41 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 19 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 14 doubles, five triples and 18 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-30 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee ), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories