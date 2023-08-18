On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bobby Witt Jr. hits go-ahead homer and Royals end skid with 4-3 win vs Cubs

The Associated Press
August 18, 2023 5:21 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.

The Cubs started the day 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central standings and missed a chance to creep closer after striking out 13 times. Carlos Hernández, the last of four Royals relievers, pitched the ninth for his second save in five chances.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

