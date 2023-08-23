Brewers rally against Twins’ bullpen again to win 8-7 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-7 on a sweltering Wednesday. Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from... READ MORE

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-7 on a sweltering Wednesday.

Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.

The Brewers trailed 7-6 before Adames led off the bottom of the 10th with a single up the middle off Jhoan Durán (2-6) that drove in automatic runner Carlos Santana. Adames advanced to second when the ball rolled past Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor and moved to third on Andruw Monasterio’s fly to right.

Turang followed with a chopper to the left side of the infield and beat third baseman Royce Lewis’ throw to first.

The AL Central-leading Twins took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Ryan Jeffers’ two-out infield single scored Joey Gallo from third. Jeffers fell down on his way to first but still slid in safely ahead of the throw from pitcher Elvis Peguero (4-4), who initially mishandled the slow dribbler toward the third-base line.

Milwaukee trailed 6-3 in the sixth inning. The Twins grabbed that lead by hitting three two-out homers off Brewers starter Corbin Burnes.

Royce Lewis’ two-run homer to left-center put the Twins ahead in the third. Michael A. Taylor’s two-run blast in the fourth put the Twins back ahead. Kyle Farmer added a solo shot in the sixth.

Milwaukee again responded against Minnesota’s bullpen.

Adames homered for the second straight day, delivering a two-run drive off Emilio Pagán that cut Minnesota’s lead to 6-5. Tyrone Taylor tied the game with a solo shot to left center off Caleb Thielbar in the seventh.

Milwaukee threatened to pull ahead later in the seventh, but Thielbar ended the threat by striking out Adames with runners on first and second.

Minnesota turned to its bullpen after starter Kenta Maeda threw 92 pitches — six off his season high — over five innings and retired the last eight men he faced. The Brewers beat the Twins 7-3 on Tuesday by scoring five sixth-inning runs against Dylan Floro after starter Bailey Ober also retired his final eight batters.

HOW HOT WAS IT?

It was 97 degrees for the first pitch, the third-highest game-time temperature at American Family Field since it opened as Miller Park in 2001. The temperature eventually reached 100.

The ballpark record for the hottest opening-pitch temperature was 101 degrees on July 5, 2012, against the Miami Marlins. One day earlier, it was 100 when Milwaukee hosted Miami.

The roof was partially open, as approved by Major League Baseball, to provide shade for fans in a stadium without air conditioning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins RHP Oliver Ortega wasn’t available after leaving Tuesday’s game in the seventh inning due to lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

Twins: Begin a four-game home series against Texas on Thursday. The scheduled pitchers are RHP Pablo López (9-6, 3.51 ERA) for the Twins and LHP Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27) for the Rangers.

Brewers: Off Thursday before beginning a three-game home series with the San Diego Padres. RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89) will start for the Brewers on Friday.

