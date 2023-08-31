On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Broncos placed 3 on injured reserve, re-sign Purcell, Moreau and Bailey

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 3:55 pm
The Denver Broncos brought back swing tackle Quinn Bailey, veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau and nose tackle Mike Purcell to their 53-man roster Thursday. They also placed three players on short-term injured reserve.

Out a minimum of four weeks are safety P.J. Locke, who sustained a lower left leg injury in camp two weeks ago, rookie tackle Alex Palczewski, who injured a hand in the preseason finale, and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams, who recently underwent ankle surgery.

Williams’ absence will likely be felt the most, although fourth-year cornerback Essang Bassey had a terrific training camp and picked off passes in all three of Denver’s exhibition games.

Bailey is a fifth-year player who appeared in a career-high eight games for Denver last season. Moreau is a seventh-year pro who has played for Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. Purcell is entering his eighth season in the league and fifth in Denver.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

