On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Charleston Southern survives D-II North Greenville’s upset bid with 13-10 win ending with a runoff

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 10:03 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore ran for 105 yards on 17 carries, and his 49-yard run late set up Charleston Southern’s lone touchdown and the Buccaneers escaped Division-II level North Greenville for a 13-10 win on Thursday night in a season opener.

Autavius Ison ran it in from the 3-yard line to give Charleston Southern its first lead of the game at 13-10 with 7:10 remaining.

Undaunted, the Crusaders proceeded to march 55 yards in nine plays as quarterback Dylan Ramirez refused to give up. He was sacked for a seven-yard loss, Dre’ Williams lost 10 and Ramirez threw incomplete on third down. But on fourth-and-27 he connected with Shanye Monsanto for 29 yards and a first down.

Nearing the goal line, Ramirez ran six yards to Charleston Southern’s 3-yard line with eight seconds to go and no timeouts left. In attempting to spike the ball to stop the clock, lineman Cale Swift committed a false start penalty and the 10-second runoff ended it.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

Ramirez threw for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Charleston Southern improved its series record to 12-1 against North Greenville.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories