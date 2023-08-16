Dodgers win 9th in a row with 6-2 victory over Brewers in matchup of NL division leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders. The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 at... READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller tossed six innings of one-run ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers are riding their longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row from July 31-Aug. 13 last year. They improved to 13-1 this month and are a season-best 26 games over .500 at 72-46.

Miller (7-2) allowed one hit in his first win since July 22. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Ryan Yarbrough earned his first save of the season with three innings of relief.

The NL Central-leading Brewers had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Dodgers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs while breaking open a tie game in the sixth.

J.D. Martinez doubled off the wall in left, chasing Adrian Houser (4-4) and scoring Will Smith, who reached on a throwing error by third baseman Andruw Monasterio.

Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández followed with a single up the middle off Hoby Milner, scoring Max Muncy and Martinez. Hernández scored on Miguel Rojas’ single to left. Mookie Betts followed with a RBI single to the same spot off Bryse Wilson for a 6-1 lead.

Miller was backed by sparkling defense. Center fielder James Outman made a diving catch of Tyrone Taylor’s liner to open the sixth. Shortstop Rojas fielded a ball over the head of Miller and got the speedy Christian Yelich for the second out of the inning.

The Brewers scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Sal Frelick in the first. Carlos Santana had a 442-foot blast leading off the seventh against Ryan Yarbrough.

Hauser gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP J.C. Mejía (right shoulder inflammation) went on 15-day IL. … OF Jesse Winker (back spasms) began a rehab assignment for Class-A Wisconsin.

Dodgers: Moved OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring) to 60-day DL.

UP NEXT

In a matchup of left-handers, Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday against Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51).

