False fire alarm blares for several minutes at Women’s World Cup match between Portugal and US

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 4:30 am
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A fire alarm sounded for several minutes early in the second half of the United States match against Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. It was eventually declared a false alarm in a public address announcement at Eden Park.

A minute or two into the second half of what was a 0-0 tie, the fire alarm sounded and an announcement blared, “Attention, attention, the fire alarms are sounding.” The alarm stopped just as the stadium clock hit 50 minutes into the game.

The alarm sound came with a recording, urging fans to find the nearest exit, but the stands were not evacuated and play continued on the field. The PA announcer then came on to say that there had been a false alarm.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

