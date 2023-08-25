Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 13
Chapmanville 28, Sissonville 7
Fairmont Senior 42, Lewis County 0
Frankfort 35, Moorefield 8
Gilmer County 50, Calhoun County 6
Hampshire 34, Preston 33
Independence 68, Liberty Raleigh 0
James Monroe 45, Wheeling Central 32
Jefferson 21, Spring Mills 19
Keyser 28, Robert C. Byrd 0
Liberty Harrison 22, Elkins 6
Lincoln 54, Braxton County 0
Morgantown 65, South Charleston 0
Oak Hill 14, Nicholas County 10
Parkersburg 56, St. Albans 0
Sherman 20, Hurley, Va. 12
Tucker County 57, Pocahontas County 8
Wahama 36, East Hardy 18
Washington 49, Page County, Va. 6
Wayne 41, Tolsia 0
Weir 38, Oak Glen 7
Wirt County 39, South Harrison 6
