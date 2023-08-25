On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 9:50 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 13

Chapmanville 28, Sissonville 7

Fairmont Senior 42, Lewis County 0

Frankfort 35, Moorefield 8

Gilmer County 50, Calhoun County 6

Hampshire 34, Preston 33

Independence 68, Liberty Raleigh 0

James Monroe 45, Wheeling Central 32

Jefferson 21, Spring Mills 19

Keyser 28, Robert C. Byrd 0

Liberty Harrison 22, Elkins 6

Lincoln 54, Braxton County 0

Morgantown 65, South Charleston 0

Oak Hill 14, Nicholas County 10

Parkersburg 56, St. Albans 0

Sherman 20, Hurley, Va. 12

Tucker County 57, Pocahontas County 8

Wahama 36, East Hardy 18

Washington 49, Page County, Va. 6

Wayne 41, Tolsia 0

Weir 38, Oak Glen 7

Wirt County 39, South Harrison 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories