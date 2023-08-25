On Air: Federal News Network
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
August 25, 2023 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 28, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 14

Calvert Hall College 26, Mt. Carmel 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 20, Mt. St. Joseph’s 14

McDonogh School 22, Mt Zion 6

Rock Creek Christian Academy 34, St. Mary’s Ryken 21

Saint Paul’s Boys 55, Annapolis Area Christian 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
