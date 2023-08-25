Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 28, Don Bosco Prep, N.J. 14
Calvert Hall College 26, Mt. Carmel 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 20, Mt. St. Joseph’s 14
McDonogh School 22, Mt Zion 6
Rock Creek Christian Academy 34, St. Mary’s Ryken 21
Saint Paul’s Boys 55, Annapolis Area Christian 0
