Giants rally to beat Diamondbacks 4-3, getting the final out on catcher Patrick Bailey’s pickoff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey picked off Geraldo Perdomo at first base for the final out in the San Francisco Giants’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

It was the 19th time in 449 innings this season that Bailey has caught runners trying to steal, the most by a catcher since Philadelphia’s Jorge Alfaro had 21 in 869 innings during the 2018 season.

“Our catching was as responsible as anything else for winning that game,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Pat can really change the game with his defense, as we saw today. And there’s very few catchers around the game that can do that.”

Perdomo singled off Ryan Walker leading off the inning. Sean Manaea, signed in the offseason to be part of San Francisco’s rotation, came on and got Ketel Marte to foul out and Corbin Carroll to fly out.

Manaea made three pitches to Arizona clean-up hitter Christian Walker before Bailey fired over to first to nab Perdomo. The Diamondbacks challenged the call that was upheld on review, giving Manaea his first career save.

“Perdomo, it looked like he was getting off, looked like he was trying to steal,” Bailey said. “(First baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.), the pitch before, we both kind of made eye contact. It was like, `Yeah, it’s a good time to pick off.’ And it worked out well. It’s definitely cool to finish a game like that.”

Wade also helped at the plate and broke out of a prolonged slump with two hits, including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning for the Giants.

Brandon Crawford also homered for NL wild card-leading San Francisco, which increased its lead to two games over Arizona in the chase for the playoffs.

Marte hit his 100th career home run for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alex Thomas also connected to help Arizona take a 3-0 lead.

Walker (4-0) retired seven batters and allowed two hits for the victory.

“I’ll characterize tonight’s pitching performance as gutsy across the board,” Kapler said. “It’s really a selfless group and we’ve said that all the way through. You can say it all you want but then you see the proof of it. That’s really important for us.”

San Francisco’s offense, worst in the majors during July, couldn’t get much going against Arizona ace and NL All-Star starting pitcher Zac Gallen until Crawford’s two-run homer in the sixth capped a three-run uprising.

Wade, who has been battling a sore back recently and was in a 1-for-18 funk, singled off Gallen in the third, walked in the fifth, then hit his 10th home run off reliever Miguel Castro (5-5) in the seventh

Gallen, who didn’t allow a runner past second base through five innings, finished with six strikeouts in six innings. He allowed seven hits and three runs.

Giants starter Alex Cobb, also an All-Star this season, gave up three home runs after having his start pushed back because of illness. Gurriel’s home run with one out in the fifth ended Cobb’s scoreless streak of 24 innings at Oracle Park

WEB GEM

Carroll made a leaping catch at the wall to rob AJ Pollock of extra bases in his Giants debut at-bat. Pollock was acquired from the Mariners in a trade Monday and was activated from the Injured List before the game.

DEADLINE DEALS

Diamondbacks: Arizona made a pair of trades before the deadline, acquiring RHP Peter Strzelecki from the Brewers in exchange for LHP Andrew Chafin. The Diamondbacks also obtained OF Tommy Pham and cash from the Mets for INF Jeremy Rodriguez.

Giants: Despite expectations of adding a player or two to increase the playoff chances, general manager Farhan Zaidi chose to stay pat with the roster he has, citing the success of some of the team’s younger players along with other promising prospects in the minors.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Optioned Strzelecki and INF Diego Castillo to Triple-A Reno. … Designated RHP Cole Sulser for assignment. … Added RHP Paul Sewald and INF Jace Peterson to the active roster after trading for both players Monday. … Recalled LHP Joe Mantiply from Reno.

Giants: INF Marco Luciano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Reliever Miguel Castro was removed in the eighth inning after getting hit by Joc Pederson’s sharp comebacker.

UP NEXT

Giants ace RHP Logan Webb (8-9, 3.49 ERA) looks to get back on track Wednesday after earning one win in his previous six starts. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has not named a starting pitcher.

