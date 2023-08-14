Jordan Walker’s bases-loaded triple sparks the Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the A’s

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a matchup of last-place teams on Monday night. Walker’s first career triple capped a four-run seventh. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his 19th, for St. Louis. Jo Jo Romero (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, who... READ MORE

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a matchup of last-place teams on Monday night.

Walker’s first career triple capped a four-run seventh. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his 19th, for St. Louis.

Jo Jo Romero (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, who had lost their previous six meetings with the A’s.

In the seventh, Angel Felipe (1-1) walked the bases full with one out and gave way to Francisco Perez, who walked Lars Nootbaar on five pitches to move the Cardinals within 5-4.

Perez struck out Luken Baker looking, then yielded Walker’s triple to right-center on a 3-2 fastball. The ball glanced off the glove of Oakland right fielder Seth Brown.

Miles Mikolas departed with a 3-2 lead after yielding consecutive one-out singles in the seventh. Giovanny Gallegos, pitching on his 32nd birthday, entered and gave up a run-scoring double by Zack Gelof and a two-run single by Brown.

Mikolas was charged with four runs.

A’s starter JP Sears allowed three runs in five innings. Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run homer for Oakland in the fifth.

ROSTER MOVE

The A’s recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Triple-A Las Vegas. Watkins was claimed off waivers from Houston on Aug. 8. He began the season in the Orioles organization and was traded to the Astros on June 23. … INF Tony Kemp was reinstated from the paternity list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Freddy Tarnok (right calf strain) went on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 11. He’s walked 11 and struck out 14 batters over 14 2/3 innings.

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras (right hip tightness) was removed from the game after three innings. … 2B Nolan Gorman (lower back tightness) was a late scratch. … RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain) is scheduled to pitch on Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis. … RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain) is set to pitch Thursday for Memphis.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (3-0, 4.31 ERA) will make his second career start against the A’s, who had not announced a starter.

