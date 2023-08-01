Ketel Marte’s RBI single in the 11th sends Diamondbacks past Giants 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are eager to forget their frustrating National League-worst 8-16 July and get rolling again in August. A little momentum from the series opener with San Francisco might help. Ketel Marte hit a tiebreaking double to the warning track in right-center with none out in the 11th inning and the D-backs denied the Giants a third straight walk-off win with a 4-3 victory Monday night. “I’m ready for... READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are eager to forget their frustrating National League-worst 8-16 July and get rolling again in August.

A little momentum from the series opener with San Francisco might help.

Ketel Marte hit a tiebreaking double to the warning track in right-center with none out in the 11th inning and the D-backs denied the Giants a third straight walk-off win with a 4-3 victory Monday night.

“I’m ready for this month to turn, I think this whole team is,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re looking forward to a fresh month and just pushing in the right direction.”

Taylor Rogers (5-4) gave up Marte’s hit to score Geraldo Perdomo, who began the inning on second base.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead single in the 10th only for the Giants to even it in the bottom half when Kevin Ginkel (5-0) threw a wild pitch that scored Brandon Crawford for the tying run. Ginkel recovered for the win.

Scott McGough finished and earned his ninth save for the D-backs, who will welcome late-inning bullpen reinforcement Tuesday.

Earlier, Arizona acquired closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners — and the new reliever is expected to arrive at the ballpark Tuesday afternoon in time to be available in the second contest of the four-game series.

This series features a matchup of the second- and third-place clubs in the NL West.

The D-backs (57-50) pulled within one game of San Francisco (58-49) having gone 5-3 in the season series matchups so far and 2-2 at Oracle Park.

Arizona had lost three of four and eight of 10.

“We’ve just got to continue to play and do the little things,” Marte said.

Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect eighth, Camilo Doval struck out the side in order in the ninth, then Scott Alexander surrendered Rivera’s hit.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the sixth on Corbin Carroll’s RBI single and a run-scoring double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Wilmer Flores homered in the third for San Francisco and Crawford added a fourth-inning sacrifice fly.

Lovullo liked his team’s patience to stay with it even against the Giants’ lights-out bullpen to keep creating chances late in the game.

“This was a dog fight, this was a battle,” Lovullo said. “I’m so proud of this team, it’s unbelievable. On a day where two of our players stepped out, we blocked out all the noise, we went out there after falling down a couple runs and won a baseball game in a very tough environment.”

San Francisco squandered a bases-loaded chance in the second against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson after a pair of one-out singles by Blake Sabol and Patrick Bailey.

The Giants dropped to 4-2 in their season-long nine-game homestand after a six-game losing streak to end the last road trip.

NEW GIANT

San Francisco acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games and has been on the injured list with a strained left hamstring but is eligible to return Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and is likely to miss a few weeks. … 2B Thairo Estrada was going through baseball activities Monday before reporting to Triple-A Sacramento to begin a rehab assignment — which will start with five innings playing defense and a few at-bats followed by a day as designated hitter before the Giants determine next steps. … RHP John Brebbia was transferred to the 60-day injured list recovering from a lat strain on his pitching side.

ANOTHER TRADE

Arizona later acquired infielder Jace Peterson and cash considerations from the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Chad Patrick.

UP NEXT

RHP Zac Gallen (1-5, 3.36 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night for Arizona trying to end a three-start winless stretch in which he’s 0-2, pitching opposite RHP Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97), 0-1 over his past three outings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.