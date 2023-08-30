Kirk has 3 RBIs, Bassitt pitches 8 innings as Blue Jays blank Nationals 7-0

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBIs, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday.

Santiago Espinal had two hits and two RBIs and Ernie Clement had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took two of three from the Nationals, denying Washington a sixth straight series victory.

Kirk hit a two-run double in the first inning, doubled and scored in the fourth, singled and scored in the sixth and hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Bassitt (13-7) allowed three hits in eight innings.

Jackson finished Toronto’s 13th shutout as the Blue Jays ensured they would not losefurther ground in the AL wild card race. Toronto began the day 3 1/2 games out of a playoff position.

Washington had just two singles and a walk through the first four innings. Rookie Jacob Young hit a two-out double in the fifth but Bassitt promptly picked him off.

Bassitt retired the next seven in a row before hitting Riley Adams with a pitch in the eighth. Young grounded into a fielder’s choice and CJ Abrams flied out.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (9-12) lost for the first time in three starts, allowing six runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Kirk hit a two-out, two-run double off the left-field wall in the first. He doubled starting the fourth, advanced on Clement’s single and scored on Espinal’s hit. Cavan Biggio followed with a sacrifice fly.

AUGUST MARK

Toronto was 14-13 in August.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Joan Adon (2-0, 5.25 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as the Nationals return home for a four-game series against Miami. LHP Braxton Garrett (7-5, 3.96) starts for the Marlins.

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA) is expected to start Friday as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Colorado.

