Late homers from Soler, Arraez and Bell lift Marlins to 5-1 series opening win over Astros

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.

“It’s fun because I never hit homers,” Arraez said. “I followed Soler and said it was my time.”

Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. Bell, who celebrated his 31st birthday, extended his on base streak to 12 games since he joined the Marlins Aug. 2.

“A lot of smiles, a lot of jumping up and down. It makes you feel like a kid sometimes,” Bell said of the homer outburst. “Sometimes, the game is the hardest thing in the world but when you can do something like that and celebrate as a team, it makes the down side of the game that much easier.”

It was just the second time in franchise history — the first was in 1998 — the Marlins hit three consecutive home runs.

“Those are really nice, especially against a team like that,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “That offense, there were a lot of loud outs today, so I was totally OK with adding some insurance runs late.”

Arraez went hitless in his first three at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .366, while Soler returned to the lineup after missing the last two games because of a stomach virus.

“The body was a little weak but I’m feeling better now,” Soler said.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (7-3) threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one.

The Astros stranded 10 runners and were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Garrett escaped a bases loaded one-out jam in the second by striking out Jake Myers and retiring Martin Maldonado on a pop out.

“That was a huge blow for us to come away with nothing,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “But we hit the ball great. Line drive after line drive. Just wasn’t our night.”

Consecutive doubles from Nick Fortes and Jon Berti in the third gave Miami an early lead. Berti stole third and scored on catcher Martin Maldonado’s passed ball to make it 2-0.

The Astros narrowed the deficit on José Altuve’s RBI double in the seventh. Jeremy Péna hit a leadoff single off Jorge López and advanced on the reliever’s wild pitch. Tanner Scott relieved López after two outs and allowed Altuve’s shot to the left field wall.

Scott got the three outs in the eighth around two singles before David Robertson pitched the ninth.

Altuve finished with three hits and a walk. Earlier Monday, Altuve was named AL Player of the Week.

REACQUANTANCES

Miami’s Yuli Gurriel went hitless in three at-bats against his former team. The 39-year-old Gurriel spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Astros before signing a free agent deal with the Marlins this season.

ATTENDANCE DROP

After crowds exceeding 30,000 for each of the Marlins’ three home games against the New York Yankees over the weekend, the turnout for Monday’s series opener was 13,263.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins placed RHP Huascar Brazoban (left hamstring strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Peña was tended to by an Astros trainer when he landed hard after a diving stab of Gurriel’s hard grounder in the seventh. The shortstop stayed in the game and Baker said later he “had the wind knocked out of him” … 1B José Abreu (lumbar spine inflammation) said before the game that if he continues progressing with his recovery, he targets a return during the club’s home series against Seattle this weekend.

Marlins: JT Chargois (right rib cage strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen Sunday and is scheduled to throw another one on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Christian Javier (8-2, 4.36) will start the middle game of the series for the Astros on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with RHP Johnny Cueto (0-3, 5.33).

