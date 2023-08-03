Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday. Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five. J.T. Realmuto homered and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Lorenzen (6-7) scattered six hits and struck out five.

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled after a bruised right hand forced the Phillies’ star catcher to miss the last two games. Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which won three in the four-game series against its NL East and wild-card rivals.

Miami’s Luis Arraez singled in four at-bats and his major league-leading batting average dropped to .377.

Seranthony Dominguez relieved Lorenzen and pitched the ninth for his second save.

Philadelphia struck early on Realmuto’s two-run blast in the second. Realmuto drove the first pitch from Marlins starter Johnny Cueto (0-3) into the Phillies’ bullpen for his 13th homer of the season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s RBI double in the fourth cut the deficit for Miami. Chisholm matched his career-high hitting streak at 11 with the shot to the gap in left-center that scored Josh Bell from first.

The Phillies padded their lead with Brandon Marsh’s two-run single against reliever A.J. Puk in the seventh.

Bryan De La Cruz’s solo homer in the seventh got the Marlins to within 4-2.

Cueto was lifted after six-plus innings. The right-hander gave up four runs and five hits, walked two and struck out four. It was his third start since missing three months because of right biceps tightness.

PAINFUL ASSIST

Cueto absorbed a hard-hit comebacker from Alec Bohm to his left foot area in the first. The impact of the shot, clocked at 104 mph, caromed to catcher Jacob Stallings, who threw Bohm out at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Cristian Pache (right elbow inflammation) has extended the distance in his throwing program at the club’s spring training complex in Clearwater.

Marlins: OF Jonathan Davis (right knee surgery) has begun his rehab at loanDepot Park.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Kansas City on Friday. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.15) will start for the Royals.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 3.38) will start the opener of a three-game road series against Texas on Friday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

