Love connects with Watson on TD pass as Packers close preseason with 19-15 victory over Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love ended the preseason the way he wanted as he gets ready for the challenge of taking over for a four-time MVP.

Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in his third and final series of the day and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday in the last preseason game for both teams.

This game represented Love’s last tune-up before he begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, has made one career regular-season start.

“I think for me it was just going out there and wanting to feel comfortable,” Love said. “Playing the same way I play in practice is a big thing for me, not having it feel any different out there, any nerves or anything like that. That was the biggest thing for me. And I did that.”

Love went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves. He went 21 of 33 for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason starts for the Packers (2-1).

“I don’t think anything’s caught me by surprise,” Love said. “My main thing is just focusing on day by day, just taking it one day at a time. Don’t look too far ahead. Don’t be looking in the past. Just take it day by day and keep growing.”

Love’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Watson capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive and came after he had overthrown an open Watson on a deep pass earlier in the series. The Packers made a field goal and went three-and-out in Love’s two other drives.

The Packers are hoping Love can make the same type of impact Seattle’s Geno Smith produced last season when he led the Seahawks to a surprise playoff berth after they traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks (2-1) rested Smith and most of their starters on both sides of the ball Saturday, giving backup quarterback Drew Lock the chance to lead Seattle’s offense for virtually the entire game.

Lock made 21 starts for the Denver Broncos from 2019-21, but didn’t appear in a game last season. He went 16 of 25 for 150 yards with a touchdown pass Saturday.

“I’m confident in who I am as a quarterback, and I’m excited with the way the plays and the drives over this whole preseason, I’m excited with the way they went,” Lock said. “I feel confident going into this season that if anything were to happen, I’d be ready to roll.”

Lock threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo, a rookie undrafted free agent from UCLA whose impressive preseason could earn him a spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

“He’s done everything he’s had a chance to do,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s blocked well. He’s played with terrific effort. He’s a smart kid. He’s made big plays. He’s made routine plays. He’s just come through with whatever we’re asking him to do.”

Lock also led a 10-play, 89-yard drive that culminated with SaRodorick Thompson’s 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Seahawks their first lead with 6:38 left in the game.

Green Bay pulled ahead for good on Nate McCrary’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining. McCrary’s touchdown came four plays after a 52-yard completion from Alex McGough to Jadakis Bonds.

Benny Sapp sealed the victory by picking off Holton Ahlers’ pass in the end zone with 13 seconds left.

McGough was the Packers’ third quarterback of the game. Sean Clifford, a rookie fifth-round pick from Penn State, went 8 of 12 for 46 yards.

Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson made two field goals — a 43-yarder in the first quarter and a 57-yarder in the final minute of the first half — and had an extra-point attempt blocked. The Packers drafted Carlson out of Auburn in the sixth round to take over for Mason Crosby, the franchise’s career scoring leader.

INJURIES

Seahawks LB Devin Bush sustained a concussion. Seahawks S Joey Blount and OLB Derick Hall suffered shoulder injuries. … Packers WR Romeo Doubs didn’t play because of a hamstring injury. Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell was out because of an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Begin the regular season Sept. 10 by hosting the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers: Open the regular season Sept. 10 at Chicago.

