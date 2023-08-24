Lowe’s tiebreaking homer in 8th inning gives Rays 5-3 win over Rockies and 3game sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking. two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep. Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which began the day two games back of Baltimore in the AL East but in a position for a wild card. The Rays have won four straight games and six of seven. Colorado... READ MORE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking. two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep.

Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which began the day two games back of Baltimore in the AL East but in a position for a wild card. The Rays have won four straight games and six of seven.

Colorado has lost four in a row and dropped to 20-46 on the road to go along with a 28-33 record at Coors Field. With three more losses the Rockies would ensure their fifth straight losing season.

With the score 3-3, Lowe followed Randy Arozarena’s infield single with his 17th homer, a drive off Matt Koch (2-2).

Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single i the ninth for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Raley hit his 18th homer in the second, then tripled and scored on Osleivis Basabe’s single in the fourth.

Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer in the fifth against Erasmo Ramirez, Jones’ 13th home run this season. Paredes hit his 26th homer in the sixth against Tommy Doyle.

Rockies starter Peter Lambert gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.

Jones had three hits.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz went 0 for 4, ending a streak of six straight multi-hit games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: INF Taylor Walls, on the injured list since July 22 with a left oblique strain, will play two to four rehab games at Triple-A Durham before returning to the active roster next week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (5-3, 5.02) opens a series at Baltimore on Friday.

Rays: RHP Zach Eflin (13-7, 3.58) is to face New York Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (104, 3.03) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.