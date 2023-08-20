Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday
At Brainerd International Speedway
Brainerd, Minn.
Final Finish Order
1....
READ MORE
Sunday
At Brainerd International Speedway
Brainerd, Minn.
Final Finish Order
1. Antron Brown; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Austin
Prock; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Terry Totten; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Kyle Wurtzel.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Dale Creasy Jr.; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Alexis
DeJoria; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Chad Green; 13. J.R. Todd; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Matt Hagan; 16. Jim Campbell.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Troy
Coughlin Jr.; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Camrie Caruso; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. David Cuadra; 16. Jerry Tucker.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.715 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.757 seconds, 331.12 mph.
Funny Car
Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.887, 332.75 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.900, 324.90.
Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.566, 207.56 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 11.229, 78.42.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Matthew Cummings, 5.237, 275.22 def. Mike Lewis, Foul – Red Light.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.438, 267.85 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.489, 265.12.
Competition Eliminator
Bruno Massel, Toyota Solara, 6.957, 185.41 def. Brett Speer, ’23-T Ford, 7.218, 181.96.
Super Stock
Mike Mans, Pontiac Firebird, 8.728, 153.93 def. David Goldie, Ford Mustang, 11.477, 110.51.
Stock Eliminator
Ben Line, Ford Mustang, 10.268, 117.79 def. Scott Dugdale, Chevy Chevelle, 11.414, 115.28.
Super Comp
James Glenn, Dragster, 8.913, 163.12 def. Trene Cressonie, Dragster, 9.015, 149.17.
Super Gas
Donnie Durenberger, Chevy Nova, 9.935, 144.84 def. Don Westra, Chevy Corvette, 9.968, 157.89.
Top Sportsman
Steve Stockton, Chevy Malibu, 6.796, 198.67 def. Rob Meservier, Chevy Chevelle, 6.993, 194.46.
Top Dragster
Clinton Geise, Dragster, 6.607, 196.76 def. Bob Fuller, Dragster, 7.181, 185.95.
Pro Modified
Jason Lee, Chevy Camaro, 6.932, 117.17 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, Broke.
Pro Mod Snowmobile
Mitchell Moeller, Proline, 5.062, 132.36 def. Courtney Moeller, Sidewinder, 5.141, 127.46.
Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
First Round
Mike Salinas, 3.726, 335.32 def. Austin Prock, 3.748, 325.30; Antron Brown, 3.689, 334.15 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.782, 323.97; Brittany Force, 3.694,
334.15 def. Josh Hart, 3.758, 331.85; Justin Ashley, 3.748, 332.51 def. Terry Totten, 3.977, 258.12; Clay Millican, 3.689, 331.04 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.720,
327.82; Steve Torrence, 3.691, 332.34 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Foul – Centerline; Leah Pruett, 3.820, 267.27 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.103, 144.92.
Quarterfinals
Ashley, 6.781, 86.00 was unopposed; Pruett, 3.750, 333.41 def. Force, 4.309, 262.49; Brown, 3.738, 330.63 def. Torrence, 3.716, 327.43; Salinas, 3.654,
338.26 def. Millican, 3.714, 319.52.
Semifinals
Pruett, 3.733, 331.94 def. Ashley, 3.753, 322.73; Brown, 3.708, 332.75 def. Salinas, 3.710, 333.74.
Final
Brown, 3.715, 326.08 def. Pruett, 3.757, 331.12.
Funny Car
First Round
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 331.36 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.927, 325.37; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.469, 234.98 def. Matt Hagan,
Dodge Charger, 8.022, 90.47; Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.038, 316.67 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.045, 319.98; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.906, 330.23 def.
Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, Broke; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.924, 327.74 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.062, 298.87; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro,
3.881, 330.88 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.929, 322.50; John Force, Camaro, 3.959, 329.99 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.945, 325.30; Tim Wilkerson,
Mustang, 3.883, 331.69 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.906, 331.28.
Quarterfinals
Capps, 3.892, 333.08 def. Wilkerson, 8.517, 107.19; Tasca III, 3.905, 331.12 def. Pedregon, 3.960, 322.96; Force, 3.900, 328.94 def. Creasy Jr., Foul –
Outer Boundary; Hight, 3.913, 329.83 def. Richards, No Time Recorded.
Semifinals
Hight, 3.918, 325.61 def. Force, 11.323, 76.73; Capps, 3.914, 327.66 def. Tasca III, 8.814, 88.17.
Final
Capps, 3.887, 332.75 def. Hight, 3.900, 324.90.
Pro Stock
First Round
Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.580, 207.21 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.584, 208.71; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.577, 207.91 def. Bo Butner, Camaro,
6.593, 208.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.555, 206.86 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.692, 204.94; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.546, 208.20 def. Troy Coughlin
Jr., Camaro, 6.566, 208.75; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.557, 208.81 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.621, 206.76; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.619,
208.33 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.562, 207.82 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.638, 207.98; Erica Enders,
Camaro, 6.574, 209.04 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.612, 207.82.
Quarterfinals
Koretsky, 6.587, 208.14 def. Anderson, 6.582, 208.14; Stanfield, 6.581, 208.49 def. Hartford, 6.556, 209.04; Glenn, 6.561, 208.07 def. Enders, 6.648,
206.20; Kramer, 6.573, 208.01 def. C. McGaha, 6.626, 207.75.
Semifinals
Koretsky, 6.586, 208.30 def. Kramer, 6.574, 208.49; Glenn, 6.555, 207.62 def. Stanfield, 6.578, 208.42.
Final
Glenn, 6.566, 207.56 def. Koretsky, 11.229, 78.42.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 1,133; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,032; 3. Antron Brown, 907; 4. Brittany Force, 885; 5. Leah Pruett, 871; 6. Austin Prock, 789; 7. Mike
Salinas, 761; 8. Doug Kalitta, 753; 9. Clay Millican, 716; 10. Josh Hart, 715.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 1,073; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,052; 3. Robert Hight, 935; 4. Bob Tasca III, 896; 5. Chad Green, 862; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 840; 7. Tim Wilkerson,
820; 8. J.R. Todd, 790; 9. John Force, 746; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 627.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 1,032; 2. Matt Hartford, 748; 3. Deric Kramer, 732; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 712; 5. Erica Enders, 693; 6. Greg Anderson, 670; 7. Aaron
Stanfield, 659; 8. Camrie Caruso, 577; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 552; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 506.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.