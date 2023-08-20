On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Results

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 6:39 pm
Sunday

At Brainerd International Speedway

Brainerd, Minn.

Final Finish Order

1. Antron Brown; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Austin

Prock; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Terry Totten; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Kyle Wurtzel.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps; 2. Robert Hight; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. John Force; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Dale Creasy Jr.; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Alexis

DeJoria; 10. Blake Alexander; 11. Bobby Bode; 12. Chad Green; 13. J.R. Todd; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Matt Hagan; 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Aaron Stanfield; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Greg Anderson; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Troy

Coughlin Jr.; 10. Cristian Cuadra; 11. Camrie Caruso; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. David Cuadra; 16. Jerry Tucker.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 3.715 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.757 seconds, 331.12 mph.

Funny Car

Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.887, 332.75 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.900, 324.90.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.566, 207.56 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 11.229, 78.42.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Matthew Cummings, 5.237, 275.22 def. Mike Lewis, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.438, 267.85 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.489, 265.12.

Competition Eliminator

Bruno Massel, Toyota Solara, 6.957, 185.41 def. Brett Speer, ’23-T Ford, 7.218, 181.96.

Super Stock

Mike Mans, Pontiac Firebird, 8.728, 153.93 def. David Goldie, Ford Mustang, 11.477, 110.51.

Stock Eliminator

Ben Line, Ford Mustang, 10.268, 117.79 def. Scott Dugdale, Chevy Chevelle, 11.414, 115.28.

Super Comp

James Glenn, Dragster, 8.913, 163.12 def. Trene Cressonie, Dragster, 9.015, 149.17.

Super Gas

Donnie Durenberger, Chevy Nova, 9.935, 144.84 def. Don Westra, Chevy Corvette, 9.968, 157.89.

Top Sportsman

Steve Stockton, Chevy Malibu, 6.796, 198.67 def. Rob Meservier, Chevy Chevelle, 6.993, 194.46.

Top Dragster

Clinton Geise, Dragster, 6.607, 196.76 def. Bob Fuller, Dragster, 7.181, 185.95.

Pro Modified

Jason Lee, Chevy Camaro, 6.932, 117.17 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, Broke.

Pro Mod Snowmobile

Mitchell Moeller, Proline, 5.062, 132.36 def. Courtney Moeller, Sidewinder, 5.141, 127.46.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Mike Salinas, 3.726, 335.32 def. Austin Prock, 3.748, 325.30; Antron Brown, 3.689, 334.15 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.782, 323.97; Brittany Force, 3.694,

334.15 def. Josh Hart, 3.758, 331.85; Justin Ashley, 3.748, 332.51 def. Terry Totten, 3.977, 258.12; Clay Millican, 3.689, 331.04 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.720,

327.82; Steve Torrence, 3.691, 332.34 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Foul – Centerline; Leah Pruett, 3.820, 267.27 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.103, 144.92.

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 6.781, 86.00 was unopposed; Pruett, 3.750, 333.41 def. Force, 4.309, 262.49; Brown, 3.738, 330.63 def. Torrence, 3.716, 327.43; Salinas, 3.654,

338.26 def. Millican, 3.714, 319.52.

Semifinals

Pruett, 3.733, 331.94 def. Ashley, 3.753, 322.73; Brown, 3.708, 332.75 def. Salinas, 3.710, 333.74.

Final

Brown, 3.715, 326.08 def. Pruett, 3.757, 331.12.

Funny Car

First Round

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 331.36 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.927, 325.37; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.469, 234.98 def. Matt Hagan,

Dodge Charger, 8.022, 90.47; Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.038, 316.67 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.045, 319.98; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.906, 330.23 def.

Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, Broke; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.924, 327.74 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.062, 298.87; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro,

3.881, 330.88 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.929, 322.50; John Force, Camaro, 3.959, 329.99 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.945, 325.30; Tim Wilkerson,

Mustang, 3.883, 331.69 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.906, 331.28.

Quarterfinals

Capps, 3.892, 333.08 def. Wilkerson, 8.517, 107.19; Tasca III, 3.905, 331.12 def. Pedregon, 3.960, 322.96; Force, 3.900, 328.94 def. Creasy Jr., Foul –

Outer Boundary; Hight, 3.913, 329.83 def. Richards, No Time Recorded.

Semifinals

Hight, 3.918, 325.61 def. Force, 11.323, 76.73; Capps, 3.914, 327.66 def. Tasca III, 8.814, 88.17.

Final

Capps, 3.887, 332.75 def. Hight, 3.900, 324.90.

Pro Stock

First Round

Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.580, 207.21 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.584, 208.71; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.577, 207.91 def. Bo Butner, Camaro,

6.593, 208.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.555, 206.86 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.692, 204.94; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.546, 208.20 def. Troy Coughlin

Jr., Camaro, 6.566, 208.75; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.557, 208.81 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.621, 206.76; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.619,

208.33 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.562, 207.82 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.638, 207.98; Erica Enders,

Camaro, 6.574, 209.04 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.612, 207.82.

Quarterfinals

Koretsky, 6.587, 208.14 def. Anderson, 6.582, 208.14; Stanfield, 6.581, 208.49 def. Hartford, 6.556, 209.04; Glenn, 6.561, 208.07 def. Enders, 6.648,

206.20; Kramer, 6.573, 208.01 def. C. McGaha, 6.626, 207.75.

Semifinals

Koretsky, 6.586, 208.30 def. Kramer, 6.574, 208.49; Glenn, 6.555, 207.62 def. Stanfield, 6.578, 208.42.

Final

Glenn, 6.566, 207.56 def. Koretsky, 11.229, 78.42.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 1,133; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,032; 3. Antron Brown, 907; 4. Brittany Force, 885; 5. Leah Pruett, 871; 6. Austin Prock, 789; 7. Mike

Salinas, 761; 8. Doug Kalitta, 753; 9. Clay Millican, 716; 10. Josh Hart, 715.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 1,073; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,052; 3. Robert Hight, 935; 4. Bob Tasca III, 896; 5. Chad Green, 862; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 840; 7. Tim Wilkerson,

820; 8. J.R. Todd, 790; 9. John Force, 746; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 627.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 1,032; 2. Matt Hartford, 748; 3. Deric Kramer, 732; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 712; 5. Erica Enders, 693; 6. Greg Anderson, 670; 7. Aaron

Stanfield, 659; 8. Camrie Caruso, 577; 9. Kyle Koretsky, 552; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 506.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories