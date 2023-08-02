AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Tucker, Houston, .301; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .290; Turner, Boston, .286; N.Lowe, Texas, .285. RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; A.García, Texas, 76; Kwan, Cleveland, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65; Jung, Texas, 65. RBI_A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland,... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .317; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Tucker, Houston, .301; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .290; Turner, Boston, .286; N.Lowe, Texas, .285.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; A.García, Texas, 76; Kwan, Cleveland, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; N.Lowe, Texas, 69; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65; Jung, Texas, 65.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Suárez, Seattle, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Texas, 66.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 123; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 121; Kwan, Cleveland, 119; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; N.Lowe, Texas, 117; Tucker, Houston, 116; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 113; Turner, Boston, 112; Yoshida, Boston, 112.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; T.France, Seattle, 26; Kwan, Cleveland, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Merrifield, Toronto, 21; Tucker, Houston, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-7; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.88; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.07; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.22; Dunning, Texas, 3.28; Berríos, Toronto, 3.32; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 171; P.López, Minnesota, 165; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 156; L.Castillo, Seattle, 149; Cole, New York, 149; Ryan, Minnesota, 148; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; Cease, Chicago, 143; F.Valdez, Houston, 141; Giolito, Los Angeles, 136.

