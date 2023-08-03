On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 12:07 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Tucker, Houston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; N.Lowe, Texas, .287; Turner, Boston, .286.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; A.García, Texas, 78; Kwan, Cleveland, 70; N.Lowe, Texas, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Jung, Texas, 66; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland,...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Tucker, Houston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .296; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; N.Lowe, Texas, .287; Turner, Boston, .286.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; A.García, Texas, 78; Kwan, Cleveland, 70; N.Lowe, Texas, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Jung, Texas, 66; Turner, Boston, 66; Bregman, Houston, 65.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Bregman, Houston, 69; Semien, Texas, 68.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 125; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 123; Kwan, Cleveland, 119; N.Lowe, Texas, 119; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 117; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 115; Jung, Texas, 113; Yoshida, Boston, 113.

        Insight by CrowdStrike: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders will discuss what strategies and trends agencies are employing in their cybersecurity journey. Register today!

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 27; Tucker, Houston, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27; T.France, Seattle, 26; Kwan, Cleveland, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Santander, Baltimore, 19.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 30; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Merrifield, Toronto, 21; Tucker, Houston, 20; Volpe, New York, 20; Walls, Tampa Bay, 20.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Dunning, Texas, 9-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.88; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.07; Gausman, Toronto, 3.10; Dunning, Texas, 3.14; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.32; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 171; P.López, Minnesota, 165; Cole, New York, 157; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 156; Ryan, Minnesota, 152; L.Castillo, Seattle, 149; Cease, Chicago, 144; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 141; Giolito, Los Angeles, 138.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories