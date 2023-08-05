On Air: Federal News Network
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .313; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .310; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .305; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Tucker, Houston, .300; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .288; Hays, Baltimore, .287; Turner, Boston, .286.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; A.García, Texas, 80; Kwan, Cleveland, 71; N.Lowe, Texas, 70; Robert Jr., Chicago, 70; Jung, Texas, 68; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 66; Turner, Boston, 66.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles,...

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 127; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 126; Kwan, Cleveland, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 120; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 120; N.Lowe, Texas, 119; Tucker, Houston, 119; Jung, Texas, 115; Merrifield, Toronto, 114; Yoshida, Boston, 114.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 34; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; N.Lowe, Texas, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28; Verdugo, Boston, 27; 5 tied at 26.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 21; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 20.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 43; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 28; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; Merrifield, Toronto, 21.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Baumann, Baltimore, 9-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Dunning, Texas, 9-4.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.07; Dunning, Texas, 3.14; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.19; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.21; Gausman, Toronto, 3.21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Berríos, Toronto, 3.32; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 177; P.López, Minnesota, 165; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 160; Cole, New York, 157; L.Castillo, Seattle, 155; Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Cease, Chicago, 144; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 141; Giolito, Los Angeles, 138.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
