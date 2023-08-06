On Air: Federal News Network
AMERICAN LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .315; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .306; Tucker, Houston, .297; Merrifield, Toronto, .293; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .289; Hays, Baltimore, .287; Turner, Boston, .287.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; A.García, Texas, 84; Robert Jr., Chicago, 72; Kwan, Cleveland, 71; N.Lowe, Texas, 71; Jung, Texas, 70; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 67; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 67; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 67; Turner, Boston, 67.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Tucker, Houston, 77; Turner, Boston, 71; Suárez, Seattle, 71; Semien, Texas, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 70.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 130; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 126; Kwan, Cleveland, 122; N.Lowe, Texas, 122; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 120; Tucker, Houston, 119; Jung, Texas, 117; Yoshida, Boston, 117.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; N.Lowe, Texas, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Tucker, Houston, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Verdugo, Boston, 27.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; A.García, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Jung, Texas, 22; Siri, Tampa Bay, 21; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 20.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 44; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 29; Castro, Minnesota, 28; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; Merrifield, Toronto, 21.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8; Baumann, Baltimore, 9-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Poche, Tampa Bay, 9-3.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.64; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.07; Dunning, Texas, 3.14; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.19; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.19; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.21; Gausman, Toronto, 3.21; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3.29; Kirby, Seattle, 3.32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 177; P.López, Minnesota, 165; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 160; Cole, New York, 157; L.Castillo, Seattle, 155; Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Cease, Chicago, 144; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 141; Giolito, Los Angeles, 138.

