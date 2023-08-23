On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
August 23, 2023 12:44 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .328; Bichette, Toronto, .319; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Tucker, Houston, .296; Yoshida, Boston, .295; Merrifield, Toronto, .294; Turner, Boston, .290; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .280; N.Lowe, Texas, .280; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .280.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; A.García, Texas, 90; Robert Jr., Chicago, 78; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 77; Kwan, Cleveland, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 76.

...

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .328; Bichette, Toronto, .319; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Tucker, Houston, .296; Yoshida, Boston, .295; Merrifield, Toronto, .294; Turner, Boston, .290; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .280; N.Lowe, Texas, .280; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .280.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; A.García, Texas, 90; Robert Jr., Chicago, 78; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 77; Bregman, Houston, 77; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 77; Kwan, Cleveland, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 76.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79; Semien, Texas, 79.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 148; Semien, Texas, 146; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 143; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 142; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 140; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 138; N.Lowe, Texas, 137; Kwan, Cleveland, 135; Tucker, Houston, 133; Merrifield, Toronto, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 131.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; N.Lowe, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Seager, Texas, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 32; Semien, Texas, 31; T.France, Seattle, 30; Hays, Baltimore, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Siri, Tampa Bay, 24; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 24.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 49; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 33; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Caballero, Seattle, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 23.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.

ERA_Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; Cole, New York, 3.03; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.15; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; Dunning, Texas, 3.19; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23; Gausman, Toronto, 3.24; Berríos, Toronto, 3.39; P.López, Minnesota, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 187; P.López, Minnesota, 187; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Cole, New York, 170; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; Cease, Chicago, 163; Giolito, Los Angeles, 159; F.Valdez, Houston, 153; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; S.Gray, Minnesota, 147.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 Iowa Digital Government Summit
8|29 Cybersecurity Workshop: Navigating the...
8|29 Next '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories