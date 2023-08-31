On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 1:02 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; Yoshida, Boston, .295; Tucker, Houston, .292; Turner, Boston, .287; Merrifield, Toronto, .286; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .286; N.Lowe, Texas, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; A.García, Texas, 94; Bregman, Houston, 86; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 85; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 82; Robert Jr., Chicago, 81; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 79; N.Lowe, Texas, 79; Tucker, Houston, 79.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 90; Devers, Boston, 89; Turner, Boston, 87; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 82.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 153; Bichette, Toronto, 152; Semien, Texas, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 150; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 148; N.Lowe, Texas, 146; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 144; Kwan, Cleveland, 144; Tucker, Houston, 140; Bregman, Houston, 138; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 138.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Semien, Texas, 32.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 53; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; Merrifield, Toronto, 24.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.92; Cole, New York, 2.95; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.01; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Gausman, Toronto, 3.30; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.38; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.41; Dunning, Texas, 3.46; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.63.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 202; P.López, Minnesota, 196; Cole, New York, 188; L.Castillo, Seattle, 181; Cease, Chicago, 176; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; Giolito, Los Angeles, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 164; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 159; S.Gray, Minnesota, 156.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Boston
9|6 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|6 3CMA Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories