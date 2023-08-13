On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
August 13, 2023 4:02 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (72-45, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-53, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore Orioles (72-45, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-53, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 runs

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Seattle is 63-53 overall and 34-27 at home. The Mariners are 45-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has a 36-22 record on the road and a 72-45 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adley Rutschman has 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .271 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 NIGP Forum 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories