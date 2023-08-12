On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners host the Orioles, aim to extend home win streak

The Associated Press
August 12, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (71-45, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -168, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore Orioles (71-45, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (63-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -168, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Seattle is 63-52 overall and 34-26 at home. The Mariners have gone 32-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 35-22 in road games and 71-45 overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 20 home runs while slugging .455. Dylan Moore is 9-for-22 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .274 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: day-to-day (undisclosed), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|18 NGAUS 2023 145th General Conference...
8|18 Cloud Security Exchange 2023
8|18 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories