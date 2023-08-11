On Air: Federal News Network
Mariners look to keep home win streak going, host the Orioles

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (71-44, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (62-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -142, Orioles +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Seattle is 62-52 overall and 33-26 in home games. The Mariners have a 28-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has gone 35-21 in road games and 71-44 overall. The Orioles have a 21-11 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .266 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 17-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
