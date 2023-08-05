On Air: Federal News Network
Mets try to break road losing streak, take on the Orioles

The Associated Press
August 5, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

New York Mets (50-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (68-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -180, Mets +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a five-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 33-21 record in home games and a 68-42 record overall. The Orioles have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .421.

New York is 24-36 on the road and 50-59 overall. The Mets have gone 22-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 17-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .255 batting average, and has 17 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 54 walks and 47 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mets: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
