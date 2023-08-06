Meyers hits 2 homers and the Astros go deep 4 times to beat the Yankees 9-7 for a 4-game split

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Meyers hit two long home runs and the Houston Astros beat New York 9-7 on Sunday after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited early with another injury. Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado also went deep to help Houston gain a split of the four-game series in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept the ALCS last October. Houston, which holds an AL wild-card spot, remained 2 1/2... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Meyers hit two long home runs and the Houston Astros beat New York 9-7 on Sunday after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited early with another injury.

Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado also went deep to help Houston gain a split of the four-game series in the first meeting between the teams since the Astros swept the ALCS last October.

Houston, which holds an AL wild-card spot, remained 2 1/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West.

Jeremy Peña scored twice for the Astros, who have won 11 of their past 15 matchups with the Yankees — including last year’s playoff series.

Gleyber Torres homered and reached base five times for New York. The second baseman has hit safely in 22 of his last 25 games and is batting .545 in August.

Harrison Bader also had three hits and two RBIs for the fourth-place Yankees, who fell 4 1/2 games behind Toronto for the final AL wild card.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.