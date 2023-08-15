On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miguel Cabrera hits 509th homer, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time

BRIAN HALL
August 15, 2023 8:40 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer on Tuesday night, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time.

The Detroit Tigers designated hitter, who has said this will be his last season, opened the scoring in the second inning at Minnesota with a 438-foot, two-run shot to left field off Twins right-hander Bailey Ober.

It was Cabrera’s second homer of the season. Next on the career list is Mel Ott with 511.

His 1,867...

READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer on Tuesday night, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time.

The Detroit Tigers designated hitter, who has said this will be his last season, opened the scoring in the second inning at Minnesota with a 438-foot, two-run shot to left field off Twins right-hander Bailey Ober.

It was Cabrera’s second homer of the season. Next on the career list is Mel Ott with 511.

His 1,867 RBIs are the 12th most all-time, one behind Ott.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Cabrera has 3,146 hits in his 21-year career, currently 20th.

Cabrera was showered with gifts before his final series at Target Field. The Twins honored him with a donation to his foundation, a custom fishing rod, No. 24-branded fishing hat, a tackle box and a commemorative hockey stick.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|21 2023 Annual HUBZone Golf Outing
8|21 VMware Explore
8|21 SANS Security Awareness: Managing Human...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories