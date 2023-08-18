Will Brennan’s 2-run double in the 8th gives the Guardians a 4-1 win over Detroit and a DH split

CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Friday night for a doubleheader split. Brennan’s rocket to center off José Cisnero drove in Kole Calhoun and rookie Brayan Rocchio, lifting Cleveland to a 3-1 lead. Rocchio evened the score with an RBI single before Brennan delivered, and Gabriel Arias tacked on another run-scoring hit. “The baseball season is a... READ MORE

CLEVELAND (AP) — Will Brennan hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Friday night for a doubleheader split.

Brennan’s rocket to center off José Cisnero drove in Kole Calhoun and rookie Brayan Rocchio, lifting Cleveland to a 3-1 lead. Rocchio evened the score with an RBI single before Brennan delivered, and Gabriel Arias tacked on another run-scoring hit.

“The baseball season is a roller coaster,” Brennan said. “If you quit and go home sad, you better come back the next time ready to play. That’s all I have to say. The more negative you are, the more it’s going to wear you down.”

In the opener, Miguel Cabrera drove in a run to tie Mel Ott for 11th place on the career RBIs list and Akil Baddoo homered on the second pitch of Detroit’s 4-2 win.

But Cleveland bounced back in the nightcap, earning its first victory in eight doubleheader games this season. Enyel De Los Santos (5-2) got the win and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase worked a clean ninth for his 33rd save.

Cisnero (2-4) allowed three runs in one inning, spoiling a terrific performance by Joey Wentz. The left-hander worked five scoreless frames following his recall as Detroit’s 27th man for the day.

“I thought I threw the ball pretty good,” Wentz said. “I was happy just to put up some zeros for the team.”

The Tigers went up 1-0 in the fourth when Andy Ibáñez was credited with a double, scoring Riley Greene, after right fielder Oscar Gonzalez overran a fly ball. Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry set career highs with six strikeouts and six innings.

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez joined the team for the nightcap after traveling to Puerto Rico following the death of his grandfather. He went 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Cabrera’s first-inning double in the first game scored Kerry Carpenter, giving him 1,868 RBIs in 21 major league seasons. It also was his 3,148th hit, putting the 40-year-old within four of tying Paul Waner for 18th all-time.

“Miggy is one of the best ever, so that’s pretty awesome,” Carpenter said. “He’s getting hits all over the park now. It’s fun to watch.”

Baddoo’s leadoff homer came off rookie Gavin Williams (1-4), whose winless streak reached seven starts. The right-hander went five innings, allowing three runs, and struck out four.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal (3-2) pitched a season-high six innings of one-run ball in his first win over Cleveland in seven career outings. Jason Foley gave up a run while earning his sixth save.

“When good pitchers get in a rhythm, it’s tough, and he certainly is a good pitcher,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “Skubal has got really good stuff.”

Carpenter hit an RBI single during Detroit’s three-run first, and Jake Rogers tacked on a solo homer in the ninth. Gonzalez drove in both Guardians runs.

Cleveland reliever James Karinchak was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings. The former closer was optioned to the minors on June 10.

Detroit leads the majors with six doubleheaders, including an April 18 sweep of the Guardians at Comerica Park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull (neck soreness) must be activated from the injured list or optioned to Triple-A Toledo by Thursday, when his rehab assignment reaches the maximum 30 days.

Guardians: RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. Kelly has a 1-0 record and 2.84 ERA over 11 appearances since his initial recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 3.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (9-2, 2.90 ERA) takes on Tigers RHP Matt Manning (4-4, 4.60 ERA) in the third game of the series. Bibee is tied for the AL rookie lead in wins with Houston’s Hunter Brown and J.P. France.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.