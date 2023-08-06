All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|15
|2
|6
|51
|39
|25
|New England
|12
|4
|7
|43
|42
|28
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|4
|40
|39
|26
|Nashville
|11
|8
|5
|38
|31
|22
|Orlando City
|10
|6
|7
|37
|34
|28
|Columbus
|10
|7
|6
|36
|45
|33
|Atlanta
|9
|7
|8
|35
|42
|39
|Chicago
|8
|7
|8
|32
|31
|31
|D.C. United
|8
|10
|6
|30
|32
|34
|CF Montréal
|9
|12
|2
|29
|22
|32
|New York
|6
|9
|8
|26
|22
|26
|Charlotte FC
|6
|9
|8
|26
|30
|40
|New York City FC
|5
|8
|11
|26
|25
|30
|Toronto FC
|3
|11
|10
|19
|18
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|14
|3
|18
|22
|36
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|13
|8
|2
|41
|43
|27
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|6
|7
|37
|34
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|7
|7
|37
|35
|34
|Seattle
|10
|8
|6
|36
|29
|23
|Austin FC
|9
|9
|5
|32
|32
|32
|San Jose
|8
|7
|8
|32
|28
|29
|Vancouver
|8
|7
|7
|31
|38
|32
|FC Dallas
|8
|9
|6
|30
|25
|26
|Houston
|8
|10
|5
|29
|26
|31
|Minnesota United
|7
|8
|7
|28
|26
|30
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|11
|8
|26
|31
|36
|Portland
|6
|9
|8
|26
|26
|33
|LA Galaxy
|5
|10
|7
|22
|25
|37
|Colorado
|3
|10
|10
|19
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 20
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
