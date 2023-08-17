On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
15
2
6
51
39
25

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34
CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32
New York 6 9 8 26 22 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30
Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30
Sporting Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 20

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|23 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|23 Salt Lake City Cybersecurity Conference
8|23 SecureWorld Manufacturing Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories