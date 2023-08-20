On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 9:52 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Cincinnati
15
3
6
51
39
28

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 3 6 51 39 28
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Columbus 11 7 6 39 48 33
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
CF Montréal 10 12 2 32 25 34
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 11 6 30 32 35
New York 7 9 8 29 23 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 9 11 26 25 32
Toronto FC 3 12 10 19 20 36
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
Minnesota United 8 8 7 31 28 30
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Sporting Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 20

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.

CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville ppd.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories