All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|15
|3
|6
|51
|39
|28
|New England
|12
|4
|7
|43
|42
|28
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|4
|40
|39
|26
|Orlando City
|11
|6
|7
|40
|37
|29
|Columbus
|11
|7
|6
|39
|48
|33
|Nashville
|11
|8
|5
|38
|31
|22
|Atlanta
|10
|7
|8
|38
|44
|39
|CF Montréal
|10
|12
|2
|32
|25
|34
|Chicago
|8
|8
|8
|32
|32
|34
|D.C. United
|8
|11
|6
|30
|32
|35
|New York
|7
|9
|8
|29
|23
|26
|Charlotte FC
|6
|9
|8
|26
|30
|40
|New York City FC
|5
|9
|11
|26
|25
|32
|Toronto FC
|3
|12
|10
|19
|20
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|14
|3
|18
|22
|36
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|14
|8
|2
|44
|49
|30
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|6
|7
|37
|34
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|7
|7
|37
|35
|34
|Seattle
|10
|9
|6
|36
|29
|25
|San Jose
|9
|7
|8
|35
|29
|29
|Houston
|9
|10
|5
|32
|31
|31
|Austin FC
|9
|10
|5
|32
|35
|38
|Vancouver
|8
|8
|7
|31
|38
|33
|Minnesota United
|8
|8
|7
|31
|28
|30
|FC Dallas
|8
|9
|6
|30
|25
|26
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|11
|8
|26
|31
|36
|Portland
|6
|10
|8
|26
|26
|38
|LA Galaxy
|5
|10
|7
|22
|25
|37
|Colorado
|3
|10
|10
|19
|16
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, August 20
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0
Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0
FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.
CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2
Orlando City 3, Chicago 1
Houston 5, Portland 0
New England at Nashville ppd.
Saint Louis City SC 6, Austin FC 3
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Atlanta 2, Seattle 0
San Jose 1, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, August 23
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
