All Times EDT Eastern Conference W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA Cincinnati

15

3

6

51

39

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 15 3 6 51 39 28 New England 12 4 7 43 42 28 Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26 Orlando City 11 6 7 40 37 29 Columbus 11 7 6 39 48 33 Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22 Atlanta 10 7 8 38 44 39 CF Montréal 10 12 2 32 25 34 Chicago 8 8 8 32 32 34 D.C. United 8 11 6 30 32 35 New York 7 9 8 29 23 26 Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40 New York City FC 5 9 11 26 25 32 Toronto FC 3 12 10 19 20 36 Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 14 8 2 44 49 30 Los Angeles FC 11 6 7 40 38 25 Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34 Seattle 10 9 6 36 29 25 San Jose 9 7 8 35 29 29 Houston 9 10 5 32 31 31 Austin FC 9 10 5 32 35 38 Vancouver 8 8 7 31 38 33 Minnesota United 8 8 7 31 28 30 FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26 Sporting Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36 Portland 6 10 8 26 26 38 LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37 Colorado 3 11 10 19 16 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, August 20

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.

CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2

Orlando City 3, Chicago 1

Houston 5, Portland 0

New England at Nashville ppd.

Saint Louis City SC 6, Austin FC 3

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Atlanta 2, Seattle 0

San Jose 1, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, August 23

Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 26

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

