All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Cincinnati
16
3
6
54
42
28
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|16
|3
|6
|54
|42
|28
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|43
|42
|27
|New England
|12
|5
|7
|43
|42
|29
|Orlando City
|12
|6
|7
|43
|39
|30
|Columbus
|12
|7
|6
|42
|50
|33
|Atlanta
|11
|7
|8
|41
|48
|39
|Nashville
|11
|9
|5
|38
|31
|26
|CF Montréal
|11
|12
|2
|35
|26
|34
|Chicago
|8
|9
|8
|32
|32
|37
|D.C. United
|8
|12
|6
|30
|33
|38
|New York
|7
|10
|8
|29
|23
|28
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|8
|29
|32
|41
|New York City FC
|5
|10
|11
|26
|25
|35
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|14
|3
|21
|24
|36
|Toronto FC
|3
|13
|10
|19
|20
|38
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|14
|9
|2
|44
|50
|32
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|7
|7
|40
|39
|27
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|8
|7
|37
|35
|37
|Seattle
|10
|9
|6
|36
|29
|25
|Houston
|10
|10
|5
|35
|34
|31
|San Jose
|9
|8
|8
|35
|29
|32
|Vancouver
|9
|8
|7
|34
|41
|35
|FC Dallas
|9
|9
|6
|33
|26
|26
|Austin FC
|9
|11
|5
|32
|35
|39
|Minnesota United
|8
|8
|7
|31
|28
|30
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|11
|8
|29
|34
|36
|Portland
|6
|11
|8
|26
|28
|41
|LA Galaxy
|6
|10
|7
|25
|28
|37
|Colorado
|3
|11
|10
|19
|16
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, August 20
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0
Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Minnesota 2, New York City FC 0
FC Dallas at Philadelphia ppd.
CF Montréal 3, Toronto FC 2
Orlando City 3, Chicago 1
Houston 5, Portland 0
New England at Nashville ppd.
Saint Louis City SC 6, Austin FC 3
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy ppd.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Atlanta 2, Seattle 0
San Jose 1, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, August 23
Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0
Saturday, August 26
Atlanta 4, Nashville 0
Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1
CF Montréal 1, New England 0
Miami 2, New York 0
Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1
FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0
Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0
LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0
Vancouver 3, Portland 2
Sunday, August 27
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 30
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 2
Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.