Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2023 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 3 6 54 42 28
Philadelphia 13 7 4 43 42 27
New England 12 5 7 43 42 29
Orlando City 12 6 7 43 39 30
Columbus 12 7 6 42 50 33
Atlanta 11 7 8 41 48 39
Nashville 11 9 5 38 31 26
CF Montréal 11 12 2 35 26 34
Chicago 8 9 8 32 32 37
D.C. United 8 12 6 30 33 38
New York 7 10 8 29 23 28
Charlotte FC 7 9 8 29 32 41
New York City FC 5 10 11 26 25 35
Inter Miami CF 6 14 3 21 24 36
Toronto FC 3 13 10 19 20 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 14 9 2 44 50 32
Los Angeles FC 11 7 7 40 39 27
Seattle 10 9 7 37 30 26
Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 35 37
Houston 10 10 5 35 34 31
San Jose 9 8 8 35 29 32
Vancouver 9 8 7 34 41 35
FC Dallas 9 9 6 33 26 26
Austin FC 9 11 5 32 35 39
Minnesota United 8 8 8 32 29 31
Sporting Kansas City 7 11 8 29 34 36
Portland 6 11 8 26 28 41
LA Galaxy 6 10 7 25 28 37
Colorado 3 11 10 19 16 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 23

Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 26

Atlanta 4, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0

Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

Sunday, August 27

Seattle 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

