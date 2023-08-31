On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2023 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 3 6 57 44 29
New England 13 5 7 46 43 29
Orlando City 12 6 8 44 40 31
Philadelphia 13 8 4 43 43 30
Columbus 12 8 6 42 50 35
Atlanta 11 8 8 41 49 41
Nashville 11 9 6 39 31 26
CF Montréal 11 13 2 35 26 36
Chicago 8 10 8 32 32 38
D.C. United 8 12 6 30 33 38
Charlotte FC 7 9 9 30 33 42
New York 7 11 8 29 23 29
New York City FC 6 10 11 29 27 35
Inter Miami CF 6 14 4 22 24 36
Toronto FC 4 13 10 22 23 39

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 15 9 2 47 52 33
Los Angeles FC 11 7 7 40 39 27
Seattle 11 9 7 40 32 27
Houston 11 10 5 38 36 31
Vancouver 10 8 7 37 42 35
Real Salt Lake 10 9 7 37 36 39
Minnesota United 9 8 8 35 32 31
San Jose 9 9 8 35 31 35
FC Dallas 9 10 6 33 27 28
Austin FC 9 12 5 32 36 41
Sporting Kansas City 7 11 8 29 34 36
Portland 7 11 8 29 30 42
LA Galaxy 7 10 7 28 31 39
Colorado 3 12 10 19 16 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 23

Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, August 26

Atlanta 4, Nashville 0

Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Miami 2, New York 0

Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0

Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0

Vancouver 3, Portland 2

Sunday, August 27

Seattle 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Wednesday, August 30

Cincinnati 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie

Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie

New England 1, New York 0

New York City FC 2, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 2, Austin FC 1

Vancouver 1, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Columbus 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 0

Saint Louis City SC 2, FC Dallas 1

Portland 2, Real Salt Lake 1

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Saturday, September 2

Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories