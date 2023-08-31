All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|17
|3
|6
|57
|44
|29
|New England
|13
|5
|7
|46
|43
|29
|Orlando City
|12
|6
|8
|44
|40
|31
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|4
|43
|43
|30
|Columbus
|12
|8
|6
|42
|50
|35
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|8
|41
|49
|41
|Nashville
|11
|9
|6
|39
|31
|26
|CF Montréal
|11
|13
|2
|35
|26
|36
|Chicago
|8
|10
|8
|32
|32
|38
|D.C. United
|8
|12
|6
|30
|33
|38
|Charlotte FC
|7
|9
|9
|30
|33
|42
|New York
|7
|11
|8
|29
|23
|29
|New York City FC
|6
|10
|11
|29
|27
|35
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|14
|4
|22
|24
|36
|Toronto FC
|4
|13
|10
|22
|23
|39
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|15
|9
|2
|47
|52
|33
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|7
|7
|40
|39
|27
|Seattle
|11
|9
|7
|40
|32
|27
|Houston
|11
|10
|5
|38
|36
|31
|Vancouver
|10
|8
|7
|37
|42
|35
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|9
|7
|37
|36
|39
|Minnesota United
|9
|8
|8
|35
|32
|31
|San Jose
|9
|9
|8
|35
|31
|35
|FC Dallas
|9
|10
|6
|33
|27
|28
|Austin FC
|9
|12
|5
|32
|36
|41
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|11
|8
|29
|34
|36
|Portland
|7
|11
|8
|29
|30
|42
|LA Galaxy
|7
|10
|7
|28
|31
|39
|Colorado
|3
|12
|10
|19
|16
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 23
Los Angeles FC 4, Colorado 0
Saturday, August 26
Atlanta 4, Nashville 0
Charlotte FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 0
Columbus 2, Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 3, D.C. United 1
CF Montréal 1, New England 0
Miami 2, New York 0
Orlando City 2, Saint Louis City SC 1
FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 0
Houston 3, Real Salt Lake 0
LA Galaxy 3, Chicago 0
Vancouver 3, Portland 2
Sunday, August 27
Seattle 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Wednesday, August 30
Cincinnati 2, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 1, Charlotte FC 1, tie
Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie
New England 1, New York 0
New York City FC 2, CF Montréal 0
Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Seattle 2, Austin FC 1
Vancouver 1, Chicago 0
Houston 2, Columbus 0
Minnesota 3, Colorado 0
Saint Louis City SC 2, FC Dallas 1
Portland 2, Real Salt Lake 1
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2
Saturday, September 2
Vancouver at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 9
San Jose at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 10
Saint Louis City SC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
