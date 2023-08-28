Moncada leads White Sox against the Orioles following 4-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (52-79, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (81-49, first in the AL East) Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -242, White Sox +197; over/under is 9 runs

Chicago White Sox (52-79, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (81-49, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -242, White Sox +197; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles after Yoan Moncada’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Baltimore has an 81-49 record overall and a 40-25 record in home games. The Orioles have a 57-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 52-79 record overall and a 24-42 record in road games. The White Sox have a 41-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .277 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 28 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .278 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.