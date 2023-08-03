On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morocco makes more Women’s World Cup history, reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 8:14 am
< a min read
      

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Morocco has beaten Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round – and to make even more history.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance, Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories