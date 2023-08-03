Morocco makes more Women’s World Cup history, reaches knockout rounds with 1-0 win over Colombia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Morocco has beaten Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round – and to make even more history.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the Women’s World Cup. It is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance, Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

