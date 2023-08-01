NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets vs Cleveland at Canton, OH, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Houston at New England, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

