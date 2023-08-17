On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
1
0
0
1.000
23
19
1-0-0
0-0-0
1-0-0
0-0-0
0-0-0

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 23 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 43 21 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 9 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 20 9 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 19 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 33 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 19 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 34 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 1 0 .000 17 18 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 23 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 19 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 0 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 36 19 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 13 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 18 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 17 34 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 7 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

