NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|19
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|21
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|9
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|23
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|23
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|19
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|33
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|36
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|7
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|18
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|15
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|28
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|19
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|18
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|13
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|34
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
