NFL Expanded Glance

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 23 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 43 21 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Miami 0 1 0 .000 3 19 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 New England 0 1 0 .000 9 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 1 0 0 1.000 20 9 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 19 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 19 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 34 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 1 0 .000 17 18 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 1 1 .250 37 38 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 23 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 0 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 36 19 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 13 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 18 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 17 34 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 7 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18

Friday’s Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

