Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 21, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
1
1
0
.500
38
46
1-0-0
0-1-0
1-1-0
0-0-0
0-0-0

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 30 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 41 39 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 54 32 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 51 39 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 1 .250 37 38 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 0 1 .750 32 16 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 19 48 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 28 41 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 28 54 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7

Miami 28, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15

Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17

Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Kansas City 38, Arizona 10

New England 21, Green Bay 17

Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16

San Francisco 21, Denver 20

Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 22, Dallas 14

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
